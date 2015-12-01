Why the secret tests you set for your lover are bound to backfire.

We’ve all done it.

You’re so keen you’re practically frothing at the mouth if you’re apart for two days, but there’s no way you’re letting them know that until you’re damn sure they feel the same.

So instead of asking (too humiliating), you set up little ‘tests’ and see how they perform.

‘I went round to see Sarah last night,’ you say casually to your boyfriend, ‘and a guy called Steve was there.’

If he instantly launches into, ‘Who is he? Did you fancy him? What did he look like? Did you talk to him all night?’ you get the info you’re digging for: he likes me as much as I like him.

Never mind that Steve was Sarah’s six-year-old nephew.

Watch the trailer for He’s Just Not That Into You below. Post continues after video.

If you’re not sure what priority you are in his life, you’ll invite him to a romantic dinner for two on a planned boys’ night.

He’s forced to choose between you or them, and God help him if he chooses the boys.

We all test our partners to a point, but there’s a huge risk in deliberately setting up scenarios like these.

Why?

Because the person who’s doing the testing is usually the one who’s more committed to the relationship.

If that’s the case, your partner will probably fail every test you set them and you could walk out on what could have been a great relationship.

People don’t always fall in love at exactly the same rate.