"I regret thinking I could fix him." 16 women share their biggest relationship regret.

Many of us will look back on our past relationships with some form of regret.

Whether that be regret for not being a better person while in the relationship, regret for staying with the wrong person for too long, or regret for simply doing something in a way that you would do differently now — it's something we've all experienced.

While regrets generally come with negative connotations, they are invaluable life lessons that we take with us into the future. So, if you regret something you did or didn't do in a previous relationship, it's more likely that you'll make a conscious effort to do things differently going forward.

And for these 16 women, that certainly rings true.

"My biggest relationship regret is schooling my thoughts and opinions to say the 'right' thing."

"My biggest relationship regret is schooling my thoughts and opinions to say the 'right' thing to avoid a fight, or seem like I’m the 'perfect person'. I spent years learning how to make myself into exactly what my partner wanted, changing my opinions to match theirs and never really challenging them. This led me into a really damaging relationship where I lost a lot of myself. But now, I try to stay true to myself. Sometimes I might fall into that behaviour, but never on the important stuff.

"Also, I’ve made a strong effort not to use my tears to get out of an argument. Crying to get my own way is manipulation and I’ve been on the other side of that now and I know it’s wrong and unhealthy."

"I regret every time I put the partner before friends or family."

"I regret pulling away from my friends during a relationship and then crawling back when it ends. I regret every time I put the partner before friends or family."

"I regret not opening up to any of my friends or family about what he was like behind closed doors."

"I regret not opening up to any of my friends or family about what he was like behind closed doors. He was misogynistic, narcissistic, manipulative, and controlling. I didn't tell anyone until after we had split up, and no one had any idea that he was like that."

"I regret thinking I could fix him."

"I regret being too trusting, very naive and also thinking I could fix him. I got my awesome kids though."

"I regret being nice and polite to my ex-in-laws."

"I regret being nice and polite to my ex in-laws. If only I was like J-Lo in Monster-in-Law."

"I regret letting myself be walked all over."

"I regret letting myself be walked all over and allowing it to be on someone else's terms. At the time, the feeling was that if you don't allow it to happen in that way, then you'll be in trouble, or they won't want to be with you. Now, I'm just like, how could you let yourself be treated like that?"

"I regret giving 100 per cent effort and priority."

"I regret giving 100 per cent effort and priority, whilst I received about 20 per cent in return. RIP to that quarter of my life... literally a quarter."