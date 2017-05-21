Four relationship betrayals that are worse than infidelity.

Is there anything worse than being cheated on? I don’t know, are Hall & Oates a great, underappreciated musical act? Seeing as how I have seen them (literally) 40 times in concert, Imma have to go with a big YES. To both questions actually.

If you have read this article, or this article, it may surprise you that I think some betrayals are worse than cheating but I do. And while the Hall & Oates reference was an attempt at humor, there is nothing funny about the following betrayals. Every now and again, I find it necessary to start light in areas that otherwise make me question the human condition in the worst ways.

And by the way, this is a list of five but it is not in any particular order.

1. Physical, emotional, and verbal abuse.

A pull of the hair. A raising of the voice. A slow burning, continuously torturous tug at the soul of another person for the sheer purpose of gaining and extending control over them.

Abuse strikes fear in the victim while simultaneously making them feel as though the only option is to stay with the abuser. The alternative can quite honestly be scarier, just as the cowardly abuser intends.

And while being cheated on leaves emotional scars, abuse can leave physical ones. As well, when someone is abused, the emotional scars can make the victim fearful of nearly every person they come across for a very long period of time.

2. Sexual abuse.

How does one describe the betrayal they feel when the person they loved has sexually abused them, someone they loved, or even a complete stranger. I was reading another article about the teacher from Tennessee who took a student across state lines. The article went into detail about him admitting to his wife that he had sex with the student several times.