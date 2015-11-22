The easiest Christmas cookies you'll ever make.

Looking for a quick and easy recipe the kids can help you make at Christmas time? Look no further.
Our friend Phoodie has done it again (if you didn’t see her no-bake Maltesers slice than you can check that out here), with a Reindeer biscuit.
They involve a mere five ingredients and there is actually no cooking! NO ONE, not even small kids, can stuff these guys up, everyone thinks they’re cute and if you’re dealing with a nut allergy you can replace the Nutella with chocolate icing or melted chocolate on it’s own!
Ingredients:
Below is what you will need per ‘reindeer’, simply multiply it by the number of bikkies you want to make!
- 1 Arnott’s Arrowroot biscuit (or any oval shaped cookie / biscuit)
- 1 teaspoon Nutella (or melted chocolate or chocolate spread)
- 1 ‘Strawberries and Cream’ lolly
- 2 mini chocolate chips
- 2 chocolate ‘Tiny Teddy’ biscuits (or similar)
Method:
- Set up a baking paper lined tray to place completed biscuits.
- Spread the Nutella over the Arrowroot biscuit
- Place a ‘strawberries and cream’ lolly just below the centre of the biscuit as a ‘nose’
- Place the teddy biscuits on either side of the Arrowroot biscuit at the top (as shown in the images below) as ‘antlers’
- Place the chocolate chips on the Arrowroot biscuit as ‘eyes’
- Serve immediately or store in tupperware for up to 3 days.
This post originally appeared on Phoodie. You can follow Phoodie on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pintrest.
TAP on the image below and scroll through the gallery to see a step-by-step of the recipe in pictures...