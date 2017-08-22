"Trust me, these are the things you don't want to regret later in life."

These are the 7 common regrets I've found in older people and I hope they inspire you to make a change should you feel they resonate with you.

1. NOT BEING HAPPY

It shouldn't come as a surprise but we are in control of our own emotions. We may be affected by something in the outside world but we choose how we process and react to the situation. Take on board what happened, process your emotions and then move on. Change how you look at things, try to find the positive and it will make you happier and healthier and make your life more fulfilling in the long run.

We need to remember to live in the now, we can't change the past and the future is just that, If we find ourselves longing for either we miss out on the present therefore never truly experiencing life and embracing the moments as we live them.

2. NOT EXPRESSING YOUR TRUE FEELINGS

This is one many of us struggle with and I'm no exception, We fear telling someone we love them in case it isn't reciprocated, we lie or cover something up to save hurting someone's feelings but at the end of the day, none of this benefits anyone. So say what you feel and mean what you say, if you love someone tell them, if you don't like something or have a different opinion find a way to express it, live an honest life, you will sleep better for it.

3. NOT FOLLOWING YOUR DREAMS

We all have dreams and aspirations, they may change over time but we still have them and it's only yourself that is stopping you from following through on them, it doesn't matter what it is as long as you take the steps to try and achieve it, you may not achieve it, but there are more lessons in failure than not trying at all.

4. WORKING TOO HARD

Unfortunately, we need money to buy the necessities of life and in turn, we have to work to earn that money. Yes, it's nice to have the big house, the flash car, luxury holidays but what is all that when you have no one to share it with, or you are never home to enjoy the house because you are too busy working to earn more money.

None of that will matter when you are on your death bed, what you will remember are the memories you make with your loved ones and watching your children grow, so make that your priority all work and no play is no fun for anyone, not to mention the toll it takes on both your physical and mental health taking you to your deathbed earlier than planned.