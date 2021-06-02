The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday June 3.

Regional Vic waits to confirm lockdown end.

Regional Victorians are set to learn if the lockdown will end on time as five million Melburnians continue to live under stay-at-home orders for at least another seven days.

If the regions remain coronavirus-free on Thursday, Acting Premier James Merlino said "circuit breaker" restrictions would ease outside of Melbourne.

That would mean the removal of the five reasons to leave home, retail businesses reopening, and hospitality venues operating as seated service only.

Lockdown Extended: Melbourne will endure another week in lockdown as health officials fight an "absolute beast" of an outbreak.



However, regional Victoria will see restrictions lift tomorrow night.



COVID-19 has been detected in wastewater at Bendigo and Axedale, and there are exposure sites at Anglesea, Axedale, Glenrowan, Kalkallo, Wallan and Rye.

But none of the 60 cases linked to the current outbreak have come from regional Victoria, earning it a likely lockdown reprieve just before midnight on Thursday.

The so-called "ring of steel", used last year to enforce the regional divide, will be replaced by roving police patrols.

Instead, the onus will be on regional businesses checking the IDs of customers, while Service Victoria QR code check-ins will become mandatory statewide in retail settings such as supermarkets.

The Victorian government has used evidence of the Indian variant being quicker and more contagious to justify Melbourne remaining in lockdown until 11.59pm on June 10.

"If we let this thing run its course, it will explode," Mr Merlino said. "We've got to run this to ground because if we don't, people will die."