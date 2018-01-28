After years of adversity, Big Brother's Reggie is facing her hardest health battle yet.

Since leaving the Big Brother house, Reggie Sorensen’s life hasn’t been easy.

Almost 15 years on from her popular win, she’s facing a struggle beyond what most could even imagine.

A sufferer of a congenital eye condition, she will go blind within a matter of years. But, as she revealed on A Current Affair in 2016, worse than the thought of losing her vision, is the thought of losing her son.

Seven-year-old Lucas has cystic fibrosis – a life-threatening, genetic condition that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs. He requires daily physio, and often struggles to breathe – something people are surprised to hear when they meet the active little boy.

“They all look at him and go, ‘Gee you don’t look sick’, but inside it’s a different story,” Sorensen told the program. “He’s battling a big fight to stay alive.”

As if that wasn’t enough for one family to deal with, Reggie has now been diagnosed with a hole in her heart.