Reese Witherspoon's son can't spell his own name. We honestly don't blame him.

Reese Witherspoon has praised the efforts of her four-year-old son after he attempted to spell his long and uncommon name.

His name is Tennessee and we don’t blame him for struggling with this one. With its double consonants and the placement of the four letter ‘e’s – we bet many occasionally spell this southern state wrong too.

Nevertheless, Tennessee gave it a red hot go and certainly amused his proud mum, who shared a cute picture of her son with paper in hand on Instagram.

“When your name is TENNESSEE, it’s a bit tricky to learn how to spell it… #PreSchoolProblems,” the Big Little Lies star captioned the image.

Tennessee is the son of Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth. The actress has two older children, son Deacon Reese, 13, and daughter Ava Elizabeth, 17, from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

