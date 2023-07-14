At 19, Reese Witherspoon was asked to film a sex scene. She said no, but had to do it anyway.

Hands up who's ever been asked to do something they didn't want to do at work?

Aaaand who of you has said, 'Ta but no, not keen on that'... only to be told that, actually, 'no' isn't an option, we all have to do things we don't want to do sometimes, and to basically hush up and get on with it?

Pretty much everyone? Yeah, that tracks.

But has that *thing* you've been asked to do been... simulate sex stuff? Probably not. It was for Reese Witherspoon.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar for their August issue, Witherspoon shared one particularly uncomfortable moment on the set of her 1996 film, Fear.

In the psychosexual thriller, the then-19-year-old starred as high school student Nicole, who falls for mysterious bad boy David – played by Mark Wahlberg (who was 25 at the time).

David woos Nicole with his charms (ahem, love bombing) initially, but as the relationship develops, his possessive, violent nature becomes apparent.

There's one scene that likely stuck in the minds of all who watched the flick: when the pair are at a carnival and David digitally stimulates Nicole on the roller-coaster until she reaches orgasm.

By today's standards, it's not too wild as far as sex scenes go. But it was a pivotal point in Witherspoon's career, she shares – and not in a good way.

"I didn’t have control over it," the 47-year-old told the publication, adding that she asked to have a stunt double step in for the below-the-waist scenes – a request that was denied, it seems.

"It wasn't explicit in the script that that's what was going to happen, so that was something that I think the director thought of on his own and then asked me on set if I would do it, and I said no.