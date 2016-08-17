Three easy snacks to help you stress less.

Sometimes taking a moment to snack on something you enjoy is the quickest way to reduce your stress levels and add a little of something special to your day. Whether you’re a stress head with a sweet tooth or more of a savoury lady, there’s a snack out there for you.

Try skipping the afternoon coffee and opt for a warm drink that won’t give you heart palpitations. The aim here is to unwind, not get wound up in a caffeine boost.

The best part? Chocolate is on the menu.

What do you snack on when you’re feeling a little stressed?