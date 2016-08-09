The placement of a flower on this woman's dress is very very unfortunate.

Sometimes even the most fashion forward of women have the biggest of fails.

And thanks to one Reddit-loving boyfriend out there, the personal style of one woman has drawn hundreds of comments after he shared a photo of her remarkable new item of clothing.

The piece in question? A black sleeveless dress with a giant colourful flower placed directly over her bum with a gaping black hole in the centre of it.

The dress in question. Source: Reddit.

"I couldn't stop giggling at her new "flower" dress," the boyfriend wrote alongside the photo.

Having been uploaded on Saturday, the image has since drawn almost 1000 comments from (immature male) Redditors.