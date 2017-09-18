Why the colour red dominated the Emmys red carpet fashion this year.

On the screen, on the stage and on the carpet, women were standing up, standing out and reclaiming their power.

With a record number of female-fronted and created TV shows nominated for this year's awards including The Handmaid's Tale and Big little Lies, many were calling this year's Emmy's the year for women.

The prediction largely came through, with many of these women and women-championed projects taking out the awards. The Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies scored eight awards each, Julia Louis-Dreyfus became the first actor to win six Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series awards for playing the same character and Lena Waithe of Master of None became the first black woman ever to win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a comedy series.



Listen: The Binge host Laura Brodnik explains why the Emmy Awards are so important for women this year. Post continues after audio.



While the overwhelming presence of red could have been lead by a number of factors - trends, options offered up by designers and stylists or simply a celebrity saying "I want to wear red", there's an undeniable truth about the colour.

A woman does not wear red to blend in.

"Red is a very bold and powerful colour and any woman who can wear a red dress is a confident and empowering women. It's the colour of confidence," says sisters Bridget and Bianca of Melbourne Stylists, a favourite of Australian celebrities.

"It is quite common on the red carpet but we were stunned to see Nicole Kidman in it, she was a showstopper, she was a vision in red."