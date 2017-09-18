Why the colour red dominated the Emmys red carpet fashion this year.

The red carpet took on a literal meaning at this year’s Emmy Awards, with the colour red dominating the fashion.
There was The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Yvonne Strahovski in Julien Macdonald, Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland in Zac Posen, Jane The Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez in Naeem Khan and of course, winner (in every sense of the word) Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein.
The red on the red carpet is not exactly new - there have been plenty of iconic red red carpet dresses in the last few years - but there's a very specific reason there were so many at the 2017 event. (Post continues after gallery.)