You know those tiny red bumps you get after shaving? Well the reason is... very gross.

The road to beauty is undoubtedly a bumpy one, as anyone who’s ever shaved their legs knows all too well.

One minute you’re feeling smug about your silky smooth limbs and the next they’re covered in tell-tale red spots.

I hate shaving bumps — norm (@vietron) December 25, 2016

Same.

But what exactly are the “shaving bumps” or “shaving pimples” that last long after your razor’s been safely stowed in the bathroom cupboard.

Look, you really don’t want to know.

No seriously, there’s still time to turn back.

Okay, FINE. We’ll tell you, but don’t pretend like you weren’t warned.

The reason is this little guy:

Just when you thought the worst crime of your disposable hair removal device was it's bizarre lack of gender neutrality, we've got news:

It's also a festering germ magnet.

*shudders*

Leaving your razor in and around the shower exposes the blades to bacteria, which thrives in the moist (don't act like that word didn't just gross you out) environment.