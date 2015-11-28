A man has recreated his sister's family photos ... using his cat.

When your twin sister is happily married with a family, and you are single, there are various ways you can deal with the discrepancy in your lives.

You can fully embrace your role as an uncle, lavishing your nieces and nephews with gifts and dreaming of your future as a family or you could fully embrace single life, partying like only those who are grateful not to be tied down by anything or anyone can party.

Or…..you can make fun of your twin sister’s life by recreating all of her social media pics featuring you, and a cat, and then hand all 28 photos to her for her (and your) 28th birthday.

Happy birthday Meredith. Love Gordy.

Gordy Yates is a blogger and a self-confessed crappy brother who hardly ever manages to send his sister a birthday gift, despite the fact she always manages to send him something every year, regardless of where he is in the world.

My twin sister Meredith is so great and I am so bad. Every year on my birthday, she gets me something cool: a t-shirt, a funny book, something she wanted to get rid of but chose to give to me instead, and so much more. And no matter where I’ve lived, she’s always either sent the gift in a package or saved it to give to me later. And I’m the worst brother because I never get her anything for her birthday. Generally, I don’t get someone a birthday present if they live far away, so I usually don’t get her ANYTHING even though she always gets me something. I mean, I guess it could be because we live very different lives.

I’ve been living the single life of parties and traveling while she’s been married and has two kids. It’s like I feel that I’m not quite an adult so I don’t need to give people things but they should give things to me. Anyway, I decided to do something very heartfelt to show her how much I appreciate her (plus, she and her husband are the ONLY ones in my family planning to visit me in Taiwan, so that deserves a special shout-out).

It was pretty easy for him to do. His sister is very active on Instagram and while many of her photos feature her family, many just feature Meredith being silly and having fun, which makes Gordy’s attempts at recreation even better. You wouldn’t be mistaken if these photos by Gordy lead you to believe that he really, really likes cats. In fact, Gordy isn’t that fussed when it comes to our feline friends and his online relationship with cats and cat images/videos/GIFS was a total accident.

In an earlier blog post in August this year Gordy explains that he was trying to think of a theme for a party and decided on an “ALL CAPS FOOD PARTY” however his new photo auto-corrected it to read, “ALL CATS FOOD PARTY”. He decided to go with it and threw an awesome Cat Party, however since then has been bombarded with cat images, and we think has secretly developed a fondness for them, even though most of the cats featured in these photos seem freaked out and wanting to run away.

I mean, things got out of hand and I regret it now. I followed more cats than people on Instagram (like Grumpy Cat, Colonel Meow, Lil Bub, Hamilton the Hipster Cat, okay I’m gonna stop now). I shared a lot of cat pictures and videos. People started giving me cat T-shirts. One Christmas, literally everyone in my family gave me cat things for gifts (books, posters, aprons). Random people at work started showing me pictures of their cats. But I guess that’s just life.

Siblings…

So that’s Meredith’s 28th birthday taken care of and we agree that this “gift’ more than makes up for the many years during which he neglected to organise a present at all. Now we can only wonder how on earth he’s going to top this, because as Gordy and now Meredith have learned, nothing, and we mean nothing, is better than cats.