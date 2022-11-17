Rebel Wilson just learned the 'rules' of being a new mum.

Rebel Wilson is only days into her new life as mum to baby Royce Lillian, and she is already on the receiving end of online shaming and judgement.

An Instagram post that has since been deleted, showed Rebel and girlfriend Ramona Agruma dancing at a party for Paris Hilton in LA. The comments left by her fans ranged from confusion at how Rebel could go out without her precious new baby, to scathing and critical for leaving baby Royce at home 'with the nannies'.

While some commenters were supportive of Rebel taking time for herself as a new mum, the overall sentiment was one of judgement.

What's to say that the hour or two she spent at a party, were her only hours away from baby Royce this week? Or what if it wasn't? And why does this decision on how she spends her time as a new mum matter to anyone else?

Rebel's since deleted post and the subsequent media coverage show that she is already being judged for not being a 'good mother'. Rebel broke the unwritten and complex 'rules' of new mum behaviour. It wasn't just that she was out without her baby - but that she was 'partying' and having fun.

Rebel announced baby Royce's joyous arrival via surrogate on November 8 to her 11.3 million Instagram followers.

"I can’t even describe the love I have for her," Rebel wrote alongside a photo of baby Royce.