Rebel Wilson is on the cover of Glamour. But we're not happy about it.

1. Rebel Wilson is on the cover of UK Glamour.



And she looks FABULOUS. She tweeted this photo last night:

But. Why is it, that on the rare occasions magazines decide to use bigger girls on their covers, they only ever use a close up of their faces? What would be so wrong with a full body shot?

The same thing happens with singer Adele:

Does it bother you that this is the only way the mags will depict bigger women? Although… Maybe it’s just a step forward that women like this are making it in to the covers at all?

3. Jennifer Love Hewitt: Pregnant and…

Engaged!

Yesterday we reported that J Love announced she is expecting her first child with The Client List co-star Brian Hallisay. Today, she is on the cover of US Weekly telling the world that the pair are also engaged. Those mags sure are quick to jump on a story. It’s almost like she planned the whole baby announcement to coincide with a tablois cover and big bucks for her story. Only in celeb land…

5. How long until people start talking about this?



Gisele Bundchen is on the cover of Vogue Italia this month, and in an attempt at ‘satire’, a video accompanies the shoot in which she is lavished in all the latest beauty treatments. You know – manis, pedis, blood facials – just the usual.

Problem is, Vogue aren’t exactly the people you go to for cutting edge comedy, and the video ends up coming across a little… serious. Like they don’t quite know how to do FASHION unless it’s very important, but they’ve really given it a go: by making all the staff pampering Gisele like a queen while she dismissively looks at her phone women of Asian descent. But, um, JOKES! It’s a parody people! Because in real life all Asian women are manicurists, amiright?

Oh, Vogue.

Take a look at the video, called LUXURY (those capitals aren’t a joke) here: