Video by Shayni Notelovitz.

As you might have heard, this week Mamamia is recognising Never Forgotten: Mamamia’s Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week.

The issues of miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death have always been close to Mamamia’s heart, and we know navigating the path you must travel after the loss of a baby can be incredibly isolating.

When long-time Mamamia contributor Rebecca Sparrow lost her baby daughter Georgie, she reached out our co-founder and creative director Mia Freedman – then a stranger, now an incredibly close friend – and the two formed an unbreakable bond in the fire of their grief, brought together by the daughters they had lost.

As part of Mamamia’s Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week, Mamamia’s video editor Shayni Notelovitz animated Rebecca’s story of loss and healing, as told to Mia Freedman in their No Filter interview.

If this has post raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24 hour support line on 1300 072 637.