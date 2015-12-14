Why Rebecca Judd "barely" wears perfume these days.

Image: Instagram/@becjudd.

It’s no secret Rebecca Judd is a beauty buff.

Her many years in the modelling and TV industries have seen Judd absorb brilliant expert tricks and product recommendations, and these days she regularly documents her favourite makeup finds on social media and her lifestyle website Rebecca Judd Loves.

But there’s one beauty product she steers clear of these days, and her reasoning is oh-so relatable. In an interview with website Beauticate, the 32-year-old says she only wears perfume on special occasions after, well, overdoing it in her uni years.

“I was the Thierry Mugler Angel Fragrance girl all throughout Uni, so I just kind of got over wearing perfume,” she explains.

Ahh, yes. When it comes to perfume, we’ve all been That Girl at one stage. If it wasn’t Angel, it was probably Tommy Girl, or Ralph by Ralph Lauren, or Davidoff Cool Water Woman, or — dare we say it — Marc Jacobs’ Daisy. The good ol’ classics.

For Judd, working at fragrance distributer Trimex also didn’t help matters, either.

“It’s not very easy to stand there for hours on end in clouds of fragrance, breathing it all in, I’m actually really over it,” the TV presenter admits.