– With AAP

1. Cancer scammer who conned men out of thousands of dollars pleads guilty.



A Perth woman who lied about having cancer to con unsuspecting men out of thousands of dollars has pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud.

Two men have been left heartbroken and thousands of dollars out of pocket by Rebecca Gray, 32, who told both men she had terminal cancer, a court has heard.

The men said they helped her raise her baby and supported her through treatment, but neither of them knew about the other, nor that Gray had faked her cancer diagnosis.

Sean Fry, 32, was one of the men. He dated Gray for 18 months and helped raise her son. The second man wanted to remain anonymous.

Fry told Nine News Gray tricked him into believing she was dying. He said he paid for her living expenses and some medical bills during their time together.

He said he found out about Gray’s deception a year ago and ended their relationship.

“I nursed her through terminal liver cancer, PTSD, a pregnancy and miscarriage – which I later found out were all lies,” he told media outside court.

“You just don’t think someone who tells you they’ve got cancer, doesn’t have cancer. You just wouldn’t think someone would do that.​

“She’s basically taken advantage of us and we’ve looked after her and every time she’s gone over to his place she was telling me she was having her liver drained or a blood transfusion or a spinal tap or really in-depth medical procedures that never happened.​”

The men lost $11,000 between them, but Fry said the most upsetting thing was being unable to see Gray’s son, who he had helped raise.

Gray will be sentenced in December.

2. Family mourns “beautiful” 7-year-old girl killed in a school pick-up crash.

The family of a young girl killed in a head-on crash is being remembered for her caring nature and love for animals. Amber Rose Allen was a passenger alongside her siblings when her mum veered to the wrong side of the road. @cassiezervos #7News pic.twitter.com/QwEsGI2L2d — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) October 16, 2018

Family and friends are remembering a “beautiful girl” killed by a head-on car crash in regional Victoria during the school pick-up.