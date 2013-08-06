The best piece of beauty advice Rebecca Gibney has ever received.

By NICKY CHAMP

Looking at Rebecca Gibney today you would never guess she looked anything like Wednesday Adams as a kid (her words not mine).

“I had dark hair with a heavy fringe and a doll with no head, I was a Wednesday Addams lookalike!” Gibney told Mamamia exclusively.

“I was a lot younger than my brothers and sisters and consequently spent quite a bit of time on my own.

“I would talk to my headless doll and carry her everywhere. I don’t even remember if she ever had a head. I think I found her like that but I loved her just the same. I know, sad but true.”

Gibney is just as warm, optimistic and self-deprecating as Julie Rafter you would expect. The actress took some time out to chat with Mamamia about her beauty secrets, botox, her difficult childhood and what she misses most about Packed to the Rafters.

When asked to spill her beauty secrets she reveals the best advice she’s ever been given is: Don’t smoke, drink plenty of water, smile and to get plenty of beauty sleep.

“I try to take care of myself with a fairly healthy diet (although I still like a glass of wine and dark chocolate). Moderation is the key. Moderate exercise as well – I’m no gym junkie,” the 48-year-old says.

As for her product specific beauty routine (because that’s what I know you’re dying to find out) keep in mind Gibney is a ambassador for Olay Regenerist – has been for two years but also admits to having used their products for over thirty years.

Gibney’s morning routine:

1. I start off with my favourite new product the Olay Regenerist Advanced Cleansing System – it’s seriously amazing. I’m obsessed. It’s like a daily mini facial.

2. After that I apply the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Serum.

3. For SPF protection throughout the day I use the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream SPF 30

4. I don’t like to wear a lot of make up in the day so I keep it light – a sheer foundation, a touch of mascara and a subtle lip.

At night:

1. Cleanse with Olay Regenerist Advanced Cleansing System- did I mention I’m obsessed?

2. Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Serum

3. Finishing the day off with my Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream.

4. Sometimes an Olay Regenerist Face Mask if my skin is in need of a bit of extra care.