beauty

"The day I decided to stop cheating on every partner I've had."

Image: iStock. By Alex Alexander for YourTango.

I’ve never been a faithful partner. Not once.

I cheated on my first boyfriend when I was 17. When I was married, I had an affair with my yoga instructor, a fisherman, a Sufi poet, my florist, a hairdresser and a tango teacher.

I loved the thrill of being naughty and never getting caught. I craved excitement. I’d go at it in broad daylight at cheap motels, in cars, even in a Pilates studio. I’d shop for lingerie, used explicitly for these cheating trysts, and then toss it in the trash. (WATCH: The moment these people knew that their relationship was over. Post continues after the video.)

I thrived on the newness of a ripped body pressed up against mine. I was absolutely addicted.

Eventually, I left my marriage and found myself in a new relationship. After a few months, we stopped having sex, cold turkey. For eight months, he didn’t lay a finger on me. I tried to be a loyal, supportive partner but my old ways (and sexual needs) crept back in.

Before I knew it, I was doing the no pants dance with this incredibly hot musician from a popular rock band. He was married and bored; I was sex-starved. We met up once a month and let it all out. I carried on like that for a while, then called it quits with my boyfriend. (Post continues after the gallery.)

Celebrities who have survived being cheated on
Denise RichardsImage via Instagram. Denise Richards told Redbook: "I've always tried to handle this respectfully. If you go back and try to dig up quotes about what I've said, there's not a lot out there...I'm getting into a better place where I feel more confident and able to go on with my life and not be embarrassed."
Elizabeth Hurley Diamond Shaped FaceElizabeth Hurley told Jonathon Ross: 'I am single. On sabbatical. I'm busy at the moment, family, work, I'm working more now than I ever have been, no time for love.'
Eva LongoriaAccording to Us Weekly, Eva didn't let her ex-husband Tony Parker's cheating bring her down: "I am so secure in who I am. I really am! And I'm not conceited. I just think, 'Wow, okay, that's the life you want to live.' It wasn't about who he chose. I mean, I had moments [where I wondered], 'Am I not sexy enough? Am I not pretty enough? Am I not smart enough?' But in so many of those questions, I immediately stopped and said, 'No, don't start doing that.' Because you can get stuck in that cycle and you can carry on to other things.
6. Khloe KardashianKhloe Kardashian told Women's Health that she used exercise to get over her cheating ex-husband: "I was having a hard time with Lamar. It was toward the end of our union, and there was so much drama. I needed a release.
Sandra Bullock
SandraBullockImage: Getty Image Sandra Bullock told Vogue, "I am exactly where I want to be now. You can't go backward. I'm not going backward. I'm grateful that I'm here, blessed to have what I have."

Here’s the thing: I never became emotionally attached to any of the men I ran around with; I just needed the rush.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

I’d always be dressed and out the door before they tried any of that cuddling. I got off on that. I felt empowered, fierce, and invincible.

Somewhere along the way, I found that what I truly craved were those exact feelings. I had all of this energy and no other person could help me spend it fast enough.

One day I just woke up — literally. It turned out I had it within me all along to boost myself up and feel like a badass. Cheating was the wrong outlet and I needed to cut it out. I was wasting time, disrespecting myself and my partners.

I found myself a cute apartment, took a new job, and started spending quality time alone.

I stopped dating and didn’t have random sex anymore. I got busy taking care of myself. My urge to constantly get naked simmered down.

'I never became emotionally attached to any of the men I ran around with; I just needed the rush.' Image via HBO

I adored living alone. I took up snowshoeing; I loved the feeling of trekking out into the new fallen snow in my winter gear. I went on day trips and would disappear, not telling a soul where I was. These moments filled the void I used to fill with sex.

I found hidden beaches, hiked gorgeous trails, and learned to make fresh jam and bread. I'd prepare elaborate meals just for me, treat myself to high end cheese and wine.

In lieu of orgasms with strangers, I'd recreate meals from Cooks Illustrated, listen to Chet Baker albums, and take myself to the movies. For the first time in my life, I was having a healthy relationship with myself.

Eventually, I met and fell in love with someone who I'm fiercely loyal to. He's a dedicated, strong, and present partner. Because I feel more complete as an individual, and he's living a life he loves, we balance each other out.

I'm no longer interested in cheating because I learned how to stop distracting myself with meaningless sex.

This post was first published on Your Tango. Read the original article here. 

I (Heard I Had) A Crazy Sex Romp After I Accidentally Roofied Myself
I Wore A Vibrator Around Town — And Let My Husband Control It
A Beginners Guide To Hot and Steamy Sex Games

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???