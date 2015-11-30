Image: Instagram (@snogfrozenyoghurt).

I have a confession to make: I hate froyo.

I’ve tried to keep it a secret, fully aware that it’s an opinion so unpopular it’s bound to break friendships and possibly make me a total social leper. But after three separate times THIS WEEK where social occasions have revolved around the frozen dessert I just can’t hold it in anymore. Frozen Yogurt sucks.

Before the barrage of hate starts, let me assure you, I tried. After seeing so many people seduced by the quirky flavours and shiny self-serve toppings station, I wanted to join the bandwagon too. The day I did so is forever marked down in history thanks to Instagram, exactly 74 weeks ago.

While my excited face says it all about what I hoped it would deliver, the hashtag summed the final experience up – #stillanicecreamgal. Why? I’ll give you six good reasons.

1. It's expensive

In my casual observations from the sidelines, I've seen people spend almost $20 on a cup of frozen yoghurt. I could get two full tubs of gourmet ice cream for that! Despite it's misleading appearance, it's not a buffet - every tiny gram of what you put in your round cup is going to cost you.

The worst part is you'll be so carried away with the toppings you won't even realised you've just lost a whole hours pay until you hit the scales at the cashier when it's too late to go back.

(Want real healthy food? Try this green smoothie recipe. Post continues after video.)

2. It's not even that healthy

Many people cite frozen yoghurt as a "healthier" alternative to ice cream. Cramming your cup full of popcorn, chocolate chips, crushed oreos and caramel sauce? You're kidding yourself. At least with ice cream, there's no pretense - it doesn't claim to be healthy and that's why we love it. (Post continues after gallery.)

3. It's a joke.

As if anyone would actually opt for chia seeds when there are BITS OF BROWNIE to choose from! (To be honest, this is probably the main cause of #2)