17 reasons being single is awesome (besides having a Beyonce song dedicated to you).

Every relationship status comes with pros and cons, and being single is no different.

Certainly, flying solo has some downsides – especially at this time of year when your coupled-up mates are busy planning romantic beach holidays for two and having automatic plus ones for Christmas parties.

Then again, being a ‘lone wolf’ is also quite excellent. But just in case you need to be reminded of this, I hereby present 17 of the most positive things about being single – not including having a Beyonce song dedicated to you. (Now put your hands up…).

1. You have one less Christmas present to buy right now.

It’s time – and cash – consuming enough trying to chase down meaningful gifts for the existing significant people in your life. Also, if you’re into men, remind yourself that buying gifts for guys is notoriously difficult. Nobody needs that extra pressure at this time of year. Nobody.

2. You don’t have to share your dessert.

It takes a really good relationship to come between a woman and her brownie/apple pie/cronut.

3. You can sleep diagonally in your double bed.

The idea of sleeping next to someone is romantic in theory… but the reality is more like a passive-aggressive fight for territory. It’s not possible for two people to comfortably starfish in a regular double bed.

Being single means never having to sleep with your cheek flat against a cold, hard wall – unless that’s your preferred position, in which case, you go right ahead.

On a similar note:

4. You can have that blanket all to your damn self.

No need to fight a significant other – one who is potentially much larger/heavier than you – for the warm caress of your doona.

5. Unencumbered wardrobe (and/or bathroom drawer) space.

Your clothes are free to hang and drape as they – and you – please.

Although, not all couples live together, so for that reason I present point 5b: not having to schlep between two houses. This process can be incredibly frustrating and, depending how far apart you live, expensive/time consuming.

6. You don’t find your shampoo/body wash/toothpaste depleting mysteriously.

Although, if you have housemates… maybe you do.

7. Less arguments over your TV-watching schedule.

Sport vs Survivor showdowns? No thank you.

8. Doing all your weird (and maybe a bit gross) solo behaviours without having to answer questions.

No word of a lie, I spent last Saturday evening home alone, steaming my clothes with a clay mask on my face. Some things are best done without company.