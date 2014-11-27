So apparently Cate Blanchett and I have a lot in common.

Okay, so maybe not the timeless beauty, mega wealth and superstardom so much, but we definitely have one thing in common, we’ve both been targeted by the schoolyard “Mummy Mafia” and weirdly, for the same reason. Our inappropriate “school drop off hair”.

According to a recent interview with Porter Magazine, Cate, mother of three, divulged that certain mothers at her children’s school had been overheard to say “Why can’t she brush her hair?” upon seeing her drop her children off for school, presumably with less than Emmy award-winning hair. Cate goes on to say “They assume you have a nanny and a driver and a chef. Who gives a shit whether I do or not?”

Oh Cate, I hear you sister.

Bern and Cate. Turns out they’ve got a lot in common.

Let me set my own personal scene:

Some years ago, my son not only started a new primary school, we’d moved states and if I’m honest, felt like we’d moved into a completely different world.

I was lucky enough to drop my son off to school each morning but was rarely able to pick him up of an afternoon because that was his father’s end of the parental bargain. This particular afternoon however, I was unexpectedly able to surprise him. I stood there, eagerly waiting to scope out that cheeky face in the throng of identical navy uniforms. The bell sounded and out came 500 scruffy, hot and bothered primary school children bounding towards their daily freedom.

That was when I felt a tap on my shoulder. I turned around to see an immaculately groomed woman in what can only be described as “high performance workout wear”. She spoke quickly, her mouth like a rapid-fire machine gun.

“We don’t see you in the classroom helping out very much,” she purred, a little smugly.

Cate Blanchett and her son. Image via Getty.

I fumbled and tried to explain that I worked and that I didn’t have the time but that I’d really… She cut me off.

“You have VERY large hair don’t you?” I felt my hand instinctively reach up and touch my wild curls. I went to answer that yes, I do but before I could, she cut back in and said ‘We’ and with that she turned and directed her gaze towards a group of doppelgangers wearing black Lycra, staring back at us “can help you make it more, err, more manageable, calm it down a little, make it smoother, you know?”