"Her slutty behaviour embarrasses me." Lisa goes too far on Real Housewives.

We begin with three women relaxing in their roof top pool in Singapore, as though last night one of them didn’t throw a drink at another woman and tell her she only has money because of her two failed marriages.

Athena says she feels “numb and awkward” about her behaviour towards Victoria the previous night, but everyone agrees it was really Victoria who was out of line when she aggressively threw a napkin in Athena’s face.

Listen to The Recap: The podcast to listen to after you’ve watched Real Housewives of Sydney.

NO ONE SHOULD BE THROWING ANYTHING. YOU ARE ADULT WOMEN.

In what seems like a bizarrely out of context comment, Krissy tells the camera, “Athena X is sweet,” which is quite literally the last word we would use to describe Athena X.

But more importantly, Athena is wearing these earrings in the pool, and they’re not at all appropriate.

Meanwhile, Melissa and Matty are relaying the events of last night's dinner to Lisa who had food poisoning and couldn't attend. You guys... no one has ever been as disappointed to miss something as Lisa Oldfield in this moment. She can't quite believe it. People threw shit. And criticised each other's marriages. Without her.

How... rude.

Matty and Melissa challenge Lisa about her own (frankly appalling) behaviour, and Lisa reasons that with all this drama, "the common denominator is Victoria."

OK, no. The common denominator is all of you. And with each passing episode, we become more and more convinced that these fights and the horrible accusations thrown around about women need to not be aired on prime time televi...

OH. LISA CALLED KRISSY A SLUT AGAIN. HAHA, CLASSIC.

"I don’t think Krissy’s a bad person," Lisa says. "I think she’s a slut, but she’s not a bad person."