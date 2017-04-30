The women are back from Singapore, and we’re all just very surprised that they weren’t detained.

Someone should have detained them.

In Bondi, Victoria has met with a friend to tell her about her long lost sister Lucy, but we need to make one thing clear: THIS SHOW ISN’T ABOUT FAMILY REUNION. This show is about grown women yelling at each other for reasons which need not be clear.

Listen to Josh Britt, Jo Abi and Jessie Stephens talk The Real Housewives of Sydney on The Recap. Post continues after audio.

Oh, don’t worry. Victoria’s finished talking about her sister and is now talking about Athena being a crazy person – which we’re pretty sure is a politically incorrect thing to say. She continues to (intentionally) pronounce Athena’s last name incorrectly, and repeats the phrase ‘she’s like a dog with a bone’ approximately seven times.

Meanwhile, Athena has returned home, and has chained her husband Panos to a stool to explain the drama in Singapore.

Their conversation doesn’t go like this, but it should: