“I’m so sick of seeing perfect house tours. Here’s what my house actually looks like.”

As a bonafide nosey parker, I froth over a house tour.

I watch endless amounts of YouTube ‘New York Apartment Tours’, love a good Grand Designs marathon and even go to house inspections on the weekend even though I’m approximately $1 million dollars away from being able to afford anything.

And why? Because looking into people’s houses is a pervy dream. You get such a strong sense of who a person is by what items they decide to surround themselves with that I reckon a house tour is heaps more revealing than an extensive Instagram stalk.

But there’s just one teeny tiny flaw with house tours: They are quite often, complete bullsh**t.

Even Chrissy Teigen (AKA the queen of relatability) only gives a perfectly-polished house tour. Post continues after video.



Video via Vogue.

You see no one shares an intimate look into their home on laundry day when there are miscellaneous socks thrown about the place, or when you’ve refused to do the dishes for four days. We only ever show the best.

And I’m a mahoosive hypocrite on this front. I did a ‘Share Your Space’ post on Mamamia and flaunted my freshly tidied and even hoovered home, showcasing my s**tty flat in the best, shiniest form.

Putting my best flat forward. The DECEIT of it. Image: Mamamia. But this is not what it looks like 89.9 per cent of the time.