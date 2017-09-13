Here are four versions of what a real Australian woman looks like.

For decades, the gatekeepers of how women were portrayed in the media were magazine editors, fashion and beauty directors and advertising art directors. They were the ones who chose the models, booked the photographer and then chose which images were published.

This is how what a ‘beautiful’ or ‘attractive’ woman came to be defined. In this very narrow way by this small group of powerful people.

Today though? We all have the power. Female photographers are flooding the world with images of women. Women are flooding the world with images of women. Images of ourselves and images of each other. Different looking women. Women who are not models but do all manner of things, are all manner of ages, shapes and sizes and come from all manner of different backgrounds.

Here at Mamamia, we stand for making the world a better place for women and girls. And an important part of that is showcasing images of women that are diverse. Real. Authentic.

This month, Mamamia partnered with our friends at Canon for a photography competition celebrating the real women who make up the incredible fabric of our nation.

Our project was first announced at Kelly Brown’s Baby Summit, where I was a keynote speaker and met some of the most delightful female photographers in the country.

All the entries in this competition were from women who attended the event at the Sunshine Coast and after receiving an overwhelming number of responses, we selected our favourite images of the series and asked the photographers to share with us the inspiration behind the photograph they took.

* * *

Nicole Yardley

Living Studio Photography

Q: What does #realaustralianwomen mean to you?

A: It means women who authentically represent themselves and their families. Women that are fearless and kind; powerful and nurturing. I think women who can embrace femininity without giving up their power are truly the real deal.