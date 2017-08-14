Six of the best reading books for when your child is just starting to learn.

Reading a bedtime story can become the highlight of any kid’s – or parent’s day. But when children reach a certain age and want to do all the reading for themselves, it can be tricky to find the right mix of simple to read, yet enjoyable for parents too.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best-loved children’s books, perfect for reading to your kids – or giving to them to read to you.

Listen: Why you should read Wonder before it’s made into a movie this year.



Wombat Stew ($13.40)

By Marcia Vaughan

Dingo has caught himself a wombat and is about to make a stew. Luckily the wombat's friends are there with some not-so-helpful suggestions of what other ingredients to put in said stew. With its fun chant of: "Wombat stew, Wombat stew, Gooey, brewy, Yummy, chewy, Wombat stew!", Wombat Stew is ideal for reading to your children or having them read it back to you.

The Monster at the End of This Book. ($4.99)

By Jon Stone

Sesame Street's lovable Grover is in a race against time in this hilarious, interactive book. Your kids will laugh as the muppet keeps trying to stop them from turning the page - because he doesn't want to meet the monster waiting at the end. Spoiler: There's nothing scary about the "monster" at the end of this book. And if your children love it as much as we think they will, there's also this sequel.