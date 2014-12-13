UPDATE: Raw milk recalled after death of 3 year old.

UPDATE:

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says that Mountain View Farm has recalled its raw milk products after “negotiations” between the consumer watch-dog and the raw milk supplier, according to The Guardian Australia.

Delia Rickard, ACCC deputy chair told The Guardian, “The recalled product is called Organic Bath Milk…This product is sold in containers that resemble commonly used milk containers.”

“If you have this product, do not drink it in any circumstances. Return it to the place of purchase for a full refund,” Ms Rickard said

The owners of Mountain View Farm, the producers of the milk that was allegedly drunk by the sick children say that the warnings on their label are clear and what consumers do with the product once they got home was up to them.

The farm owner, Vicki Jones said she was shocked by news of the toddler’s death, but said the dangers of raw milk had been sensationalised by the media.

The Guardian notes that while the product comes with a warning that it is for “cosmetic purposes only”, posts on the Mountain View Farm’s social media accounts link to others espousing the benefits of drinking raw milk.

Earlier…

The mother of a boy who fell ill after drinking raw milk has spoken to the media about her horrifying experience and the near death of her little boy.

Her son was one of four children who fell catastrophically ill as a result of drinking “bath milk” that was labelled “not fit for human consumption”.

“He turned grey, became extremely lethargic and extremely thirsty and he was still sporadically vomiting,” she told Fairfax Media. “If my son wasn’t so healthy beforehand, he might not have recovered as well as he has.”

She also said that her son had 20 percent kidney function as a result of contracting hemolytic-uremic syndrome – a serious complication of an E.coli infection. The mother also spoke out about how she had been “blinded by the latest trends,” adding that she would need to make informed decisions for her family in the future.

“If I had heard of anything like this happening to anyone I wouldn’t have brought into my home – I wouldn’t have consumed it myself,” she said.

Previously Amy Stockwell wrote for Mamamia:

A three-year-old child is dead.

Victoria’s Health Department say that the child died as the result of drinking something you can buy in your health food shop right now.

The label will tell you it’s not for drinking, but its packaging and positioning will tell you that it’s just an alternative to something that is probably part of your regular diet.

The label will tell you it’s not for drinking, but an increasing number of families around Australia are consuming it today.