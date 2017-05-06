Lumps, dimpling of the skin, changes to the nipple. Most women know the signs to look out for to prevent breast cancer. Texas woman Jennifer Cordts was among those women.

Yet today she has Stage Four. And it’s terminal.

As reported by WFAA, the 46-year-old mother of two has been diagnosed with Inflammatory Breast Cancer.

IBC is a rare and aggressive form of the disease in which the cancer spreads along the lymphatic vessels of the breast skin, rather than forming as a tumour.

Because of this, the disease is generally associated with a dangerously innocuous symptom.

A rash.

Cordts first noticed the red, sunburn-like discolouration on her breast two years ago. A mammogram showed nothing abnormal, nor did blood tests.

“I was told, crazy enough, that my bra was too small,” she told WFAA.

But despite new bras and, later, a hopeful dose of antibiotics, the rash remained.

Curious and increasingly concerned Cordts turned to Google.