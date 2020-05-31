'While traveling alone, 3 men sexually assaulted me. I'm finally ready to talk about it.'

I wasn’t black and blue; I hadn’t clawed my way out of the situation. My throat was not raw from screaming for help. My clothes not torn, my body not dumped on the side of a riverbank.

I looked completely normal to the outside world. Three men chose to have sex with a woman whose only consent was to cry into the pillow. Her lifeless body passed around like a joint, calmly and without question.

This my friends, is the problem.

I had been through something extremely traumatic, but because I didn’t act immediately, I found it more and more difficult to do anything about it. I hated myself for not rolling over, punching them in the face, running outside naked and begging for help. I hated myself for drinking too much tequila. I hated myself, with every inch of my being that morning.

In the hours that followed, I hated myself for not being able to comprehend what happened. I lay on the top bunk and stared at the ceiling, trying to make sense of it all. If it weren’t for being in a lot of pain, I could have almost believed it was a terrible dream.

I kept replaying in my head how it all went so wrong. I was well-travelled, I knew how to handle my drink. I had been in far more dodgy situations before and had been completely fine. I’d always had a healthy relationship with my body and with my sexual partners.

In my shocked state, I came to the conclusion that I must have given off a vibe. Some kind of scent. I must have asked for it. The dress I was wearing was backless and I wasn’t wearing a bra. My tanned spine, on show for the world to discover.

Was it the way I danced? Was it the look I gave? Maybe I said “I’m up for it” in the way that I smiled? Was it because I was talkative and too friendly? Because I included everyone in conversations, even the quiet girls who didn’t speak English. Was this enough to say to you all, hold me down and have sex with me? Because of all of these things, I decided that was what it was. Sex, not rape.

This my friends, is the problem.

The days that followed, I felt like I had an iron burning into my chest. Heavy, scalding and persistent. If you’ve ever been diving, you know the intense amount of pressure that surrounds you as you go deeper toward the ocean floor. You equalise to relieve this, but the threat never goes away, and the danger of it crushing you is always in the back of your mind.

For me, this was the feeling of carrying on after that night. When the sun was high in the sky, so were my spirits. However when night approached and shadows appeared, I would stumble back into my dark place. Evening shadows became the boogieman to me.

The men were no longer physically beside me, but their shadows felt eternally ingrained into my being. I learned that monsters are real and they walk amongst us every day.

Every minute that passed without telling anyone, cemented my decision to keep silent even more. There were many reasons I didn’t feel like I had a voice in a situation where I wished I could scream for help. This is exactly why I am writing about my experience for you to read, for you to listen, for you to understand. You see, the reason this is so important to include is because I am not alone.