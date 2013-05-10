Confessions time: Are you THIS friend?

By ROSIE WATERLAND

So I have this friend. Let’s call her… Posie (sideways glance).

This friend annoys the hell out of her other friends for constantly being a total flake. She makes plans and breaks them at the last minute. She makes plans and forgets she made them. Sometimes she even makes plans with no intention of going through with them at all.

So frustrating.

You see, Rosie’s Posie’s problem is that she thinks there’s two of her. She thinks there’s Present Posie, who gets to do all the easy things, like say yes to dinner and plan to get up early to go to the gym. Then she thinks there’s Future Posie, who has to actually deal with all the crappy things Present Posie planned, like catching the bus to that obscure dumplings restaurant in the rain or getting out of bed at 5am to run on a treadmill and make small talk.

But that’s where Posie’s plan falls apart.

You see, Future Posie doesn’t exist.

Future Posie lives the perfect kind of life that Present Posie wishes she could live, but actually doesn’t. So when it comes time to do all the things Present Posie planned, Present Posie is the one who has to do them, not Future Posie. Future Posie is always too busy living a fantasy life of 5am starts and lunch with mum followed by drinks with three different friends in three different places.

Basically, Future Posie is Present Posie’s ideal self, and Present Posie schedules her life like she already IS Future Posie.

Big mistake.

Posie’s friends have had enough of her making plans only to delegate them to a non-existent perfect version of herself. Posie needs to learn that there’s only ONE Posie, and she needs to organise her life accordingly. So they’ve come up with some pointers that Posie can follow to help make scheduling her life a little easier. And a LOT more realisitic: