My son lives with Down Syndrome. People always ask me, 'How do you do it?'

People often tell me they don’t know how I do it when it comes to my son Darcy because he has Down syndrome. Well, at least I think that’s why they say this. It’s actually never mentioned.

I’ve always found this quite puzzling because he is, first and foremost, my son. The Down syndrome doesn’t even come into that part at all when it comes to caring for him. Don’t we all do whatever is needed and whatever we can for our children?

Even though there are hard days and there is extra work, it’s just what needs to be done, and even though it can be difficult, you just do it because they’re your child. I’ve had hard days with my other kids as well, but I think people think of it differently when special or additional needs come into it.

