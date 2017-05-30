"Never in a million years did I think I'd be raising kids at the age of 50."

It’s been just over 10 years since Deb left America, where she had moved to start the next phase of her life with her partner, to look after her three grandchildren full-time.

“Never in a million years” did Deb think, after raising children of her own, she would find herself in the role of primary caregiver for her daughter’s three children, aged three, 13 months, and seven weeks old at the time.

However, when her daughter’s domestic situation deteriorated, Deb was forced into a situation she knew was right for her grandchildren.

“When my third grandaughter was born, [my daughter and I] realised she wasn’t able to do what she needed to do for the children,” the 50-year-old explaines.

“I got care of the children, so that I could make all the right decisions about what was best for the kids.”

While it was the right thing to do at the time, the decision to raise three young children came with sacrifices.

"It was just after my 50th birthday and I had already moved overseas," Deb said.

"I came home for the third granddaughter's birth and seven weeks later I got given care of them.

"But I think the greatest thing I've had to give up is working. It became very clear early on that I couldn't raise three young children and go to work.