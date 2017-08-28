Marlo Mack’s podcast, How To Be A Girl, is one of the most original, important, and current pieces of audio to come out in recent times. It tells the story of her transgender child, M, who was born with a penis, but identified as a girl almost immediately.

“Six years ago, I gave birth to my first and only child…When he was two years old, my son began insisting on wearing pink clothes—preferably ones with lots of ruffles and sparkles on them.

“When he turned three, he begged me to buy him some dresses, and wear his hair long,” says Mack.

Jordan Raskopoulos discusses the hit TV show Transparent and its representation of transgender characters.

This isn’t just a story about a transgendered child. It’s a story that asks us to think about socially-constructed gender. What makes a girl, a girl? Surely it’s not just about putting on a dress instead of shorts. Mack’s child, M, wants really long hair. It’s a traditionally feminine trait, but does it make M female?

“Now that I have a daughter instead of a son, what does this mean for her, other than letting her wear pretty dresses and using different pronouns?” Mack asks.

In this video, Mack asks her daughter to give advice to other transgender kids. Her answer is brave, hopeful, and incredibly beautiful.

Awareness around trans issues has come a long way. Popular actors like Orange Is the New Black’s Laverne Cox—who M was lucky enough to meet—continue to speak about issues affecting transgender youth.

As open-minded as we’ve become, there’s not much discussion about how to bring up a transgender child. For parents who want to do the right thing, it’s still a bit of a mystery.

Mack asks, and answers, the tough questions in the podcast: how does a young child really know if she’s transgender? Is it just a phase? If she were to change her mind and be a boy, would she be screwed up? What’s it going to be like when she’s a teenager? When she’s a high-school girl with a penis?

She admits that she struggled with it at first. But when she realised it wasn’t just a phase, she accepted and embraced her daughter’s transgenderism.