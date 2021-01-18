'My son lives with Down Syndrome. Please, think before you ask me these questions.'

I’m sure my friends would have liked the same. Or, even to just be asked questions about the child, like how old is he, is he a good baby, does he sleep through the night, how is he going at school. Questions you would ask any other mother about her child.

"He’s always so happy."

This comment definitely comes from a lack of knowledge, and people think this because when they see someone with Down Syndrome out and about, it’s usually when they are doing something they enjoy.

My son, for instance, is not always happy.

He has all the same emotions as anybody else and he shows them like anybody else would.

I would say my son is very loving, caring and empathetic, but definitely not always happy. He gets upset and angry too.

"He’s so special."

I think every person is special in their own way.

With my son, he has an amazing sense of how people are feeling and responds in a very caring way. I think this happens because he looks at people, and the world, without any blockers.

His feelings are pure; what you see is what you get. So, I guess if that’s special, then yes, he and his friends are special. But I think we all hold very special qualities in different ways.

"He’s very good looking for one of those."

This was a comment made by a locum paediatric consultant on first meeting a young man with Down Syndrome.

WHAT? I know that if I was this young man’s mother, I would have immediately said, "He is a person." I don’t understand how anyone, let alone a medical practitioner, could say something like this.

"We’ve got one of those on our camp, the kids play with it."

This was a comment made by a traveller selling lavender as she pointed to my friend’s son.

WOW! Do people even realise they are speaking about a human being with feelings?

Do they realise they are speaking to a mother about her son? Would they like their child being referred to as “it”?

I wouldn’t have been able to contain myself if this had been said about my son. I don’t know how my friend responded to this, but I’m guessing it wouldn’t have been pretty.

"He doesn’t look Downs?"

I have had this comment made about my son too.

For many years I didn’t know how to respond, and then I came up with, “No, he looks like his brothers”.

That turned it back on the person who made the comment and they then didn’t know what to say.

I don’t think this is a nasty comment. Again, I think it is made when someone doesn’t know what else to say.