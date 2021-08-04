"Wake up, Mummy." The gripping story behind Stan's upcoming true crime series, Deceit.

It was an ordinary morning.

Rachel Nickell and her two-year-old son Alex were walking their rescue dog, Molly, on Wimbledon Common in south-west London.

It was a walk that Rachel and Alex took most days. But on July 15, 1992, it was different.

While passing through a secluded area of the common on their walk, a man appeared out of nowhere, pushing Alex to the ground and stabbing Rachel more than 40 times.

The attacker then sexually assaulted the 23-year-old mother, before fleeing the scene.

"It’s not like it happens in the movies," Alex later told The Guardian.

"It was so quick, and everything was silent. There was this strange polarity – even though it was hectic and violent and there was blood, at the same time, there was this big feeling of peace and tranquillity. To me, my mother just looked like she was lying there, ready to wake any moment, like in the imaginary games we used to play."

Shortly afterwards, a passer-by came across the scene. Alex was found clinging to his late mother, telling her: "Wake up, Mummy."

As investigations began, police quickly turned their attention to Colin Stagg – an unemployed man who frequently walked his dog on Wimbledon Common who matched Alex's description. (Although Alex was just weeks short of his third birthday at the time of his mother's murder, he was able to provide a witness statement regarding the attack to the police.)

Colin Stagg in 2005. Image: Getty.