Rachel McAdams now has balayage. Huh?

Image Via Getty

While most of us are shunning the balayage trend in favour of a more natural hair colour, there’s one celebrity we didn’t expect to jump on the dip dye bandwagon.

Rachel McAdams was spotted at LAX airport on Friday with inches of dark brown roots and bleached blonde tips.

We don’t get it, but McAdams was happy to be snapped with her new ‘do when she landed in Toronto, Canada.

Chris Collins, a professional lacrosse player, fan-girled her at the airport and posted this picture on Twitter.

The 36-year-old actress has never been one to shy away from the hair dye - she’s been pink, red, blonde, dark brown, caramel, and strawberry blonde – but we’re betting that this colour change has to do with her role in True Detective.

Surely...?

Check out these the best celebrity hair transformations of 2014.

Great celebrity hair of 2014

Jessica Mauboy

Elizabeth Olsen

Sarah Wilson

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

#GrannyHair: Zosia Mamet

Freida Pinto

Katy Perry

Kate Middleton

Gwen Stefani

Sam Hair

Jessica Rowe is back to blonde

Margot Robbie

Emma Lung

Alexa Chung

Myf Warhurst

Rashida Jones

Kate Upton

Jessica Alba Jessica Alba

Sarah Hyland

Julianne Hough

Lauren Conrad. Lauren Conrad's bob.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna. Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Zoe Foster Blake.

Hilary Swank.

Tammin Sursok.

Nicole Kidman.

Ellen Page.

Cara Delevingne.

Margot Robbie.

Lauren Conrad.

Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Lily Collins

Kim Kardashian.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller

Beyonce

Britney Spears

Elle Fanning.

Julianne Hough.

Kaley Cuoco.

Alanis Morissette

Selena Gomez

Rita Ora.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

Megan Fox.

Allison Williams.

Zosia Mamet.

Kim Kardashian

Kristen Chenoweth

Dianna Agron.

Lena Dunham.

Emma Stone.

Evangeline Lilly.

Leila McKinnon

January Jones

Rita Ora

Claudia Karvan

Sarah Harris

Julia Roberts

Kate Mara.

Rita Ora

Lena Dunham

Kelly Osbourne

Elle Fanning

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Kylie Jenner

Alexa Chung.

Mandy Moore.

Mandy Moore

Tara Moss.

Tori Spelling

Megan Washington

Whitney Port

Jessica Rowe

Lucy Durack.

Kylie Gillies

Emma Roberts.

Jennifer Aniston

Emma Stone

Rumer Willis

Rita Ora

Kristen Stewart

Lara Bingle

Lily Cole

Mindy Kaling

Melissa McCarthy

Bar Refaeli

Iggy Azalea

Kaley Cuoco

Anna Kendrick

Nicky Minaj

Lady Gaga.

Anna Paquin.