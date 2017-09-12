Rachel Corbett: "I've always planned to have babies in my 40s."

As women, there’s one thing we’re constantly reminded of… the inevitable disintegration of our precious ovaries.

I get it. Our biological clocks are ticking and we don’t want to turn around in 10 years time and think “I should have had kids when I had the chance!” But what if we’re on the “it’s not gonna get any easier” side of 35 and we’re still not ready?

I’ve had countless friends, acquaintances and doctors say, when I mention I’ve always thought I’d have kids in my 40s, “Well you know you might not be able to?”. Of course I know that. I’m not an idiot, but that’s precisely why I’ve tried to be as smart about the whole genetic conundrum as possible.

I don’t buy into the argument that if I don’t have kids right now, a childless 46-year-old me will be wishing they could jump in a time machine and shake some sense into younger me.

The reason I’m not a mum right now is not because I believe I’ve got all the time in the world because I’m sporting super human eggs that are immune to the ravages of age. It’s because I’m not ready.

And if one more person says “Well you’re never really ready” like that’s a reason to have a kid, I’ll lose it. Aren’t we more complex than that? Aren’t we able to prepare ourselves for more than one eventuality?

I’m currently getting myself prodded and poked in an attempt to work out whether my nether-regions have already packed it in or if there’s still some life left in the old girls.