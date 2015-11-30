Image: Getty.

With the release of Marvel’s Jessica Jones set to take Rachael Taylor‘s profile to stratospheric levels, it’s hard to imagine that the Hollywood actress’s career started out somewhere very different; winning the title of Miss Teen Tasmania 1998 to be exact.

Raised in Launceston, Taylor’s childhood was filled with modelling and beauty pageants, something she says she now regrets.

“Cute, and more drama-y than it sounds – I would take that back if I could. I don’t think that was a particularly healthy environment for a 14-year-old. I think women are asked to consider their beauty too much,” she told Sunday Life in an interview.

Her latest role in Jessica Jones couldn’t be further from the glitz and glamour of the pageant world – yet it’s one that unfortunately Taylor can also identify with.

“This story is about a girl [Jones] who has been in a very abusive and traumatic relationship, sexual and violent, and she is choosing to confront it and make it right. It’s about flipping the switch on what we think a ‘victim’ is, and that is very meaningful to me,” she said.

In 2010, Taylor’s personal life made headlines when she applied for an Apprehended Violence Order against then-fiance fellow actor Matthew Newton with reports claiming that she had experienced death threats as well as sustained verbal, physical and mental abuse. (Watch: Christine Anu talks to Mamamia TV about being in an abusive relationship. Post continues after video.)