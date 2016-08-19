Rachael Finch told the world she's pregnant. The response has been nothing short of disgusting.

On Thursday afternoon, former Miss Universe Australia Rachael Finch shared something beautiful on her Instagram account.

She shared the grainy image of a tiny little blob most women (myself included) think about sharing one day when they decide to tell the world that they are pregnant.

“Cooking in the oven. Tears of joy as bubby no.2 is on the way.!!! 12 weeks along!! (pic from our 8 week scan). Excited to share this new adventure with you guys,” her caption read.

Rachael’s desire to have a second child and sibling for her daughter Violet has been no secret. There’s been no surprise that her and husband Michael Miziner have been trying to conceive for some time now.

In fact, she even made the decision to skip the opportunity to cover the Rio Olympics in fear of contracting the Zika Virus. She was due to attend the games with Channel Seven but decided to opt out at the last minute.

At the time, she said, “I would have absolutely loved to go to Rio to be a part of the Olympic coverage with the Channel 7 team, but have decided not to go.”

“Misha and I are wanting to have more children and with the Zika virus an issue we don’t want to take the risk,” she added.

If you do the math, the model would already have been pregnant at the time of making this announcement. Rachael is currently 12 weeks along and shared the news about Rio six weeks ago.

Like any other woman carrying a child, she’s putting her pregnancy first, ahead of her job, ahead of financial prospects and ahead of the ability to make connections that would no doubt aid her in the future.

That’s what a lot of women do.

Rachael has also been very open her dream of having a big family. She recently told AAA, “I would love a big family, absolutely. It’s definitely on the cards. (But) we’re in no rush, we’re still quite young. We’re very blessed.”