Rachael Finch has shared the happy news that she is 12 weeks pregnant with her second baby.

The model and television host posted a photo of her eight week scan on Instagram for her 169,000 followers to see.

“Cooking in the oven,” she captioned the photo.

"Tears of joy as bubby no.2 is on the way.!!! 12 weeks along!! (pic from our 8 week scan). Excited to share this new adventure with you guys"

Fans were ecstatic with the news that the former Miss Universe is expecting another child.