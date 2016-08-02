Image: Getty.

Here at The Glow, we understand the joy and pleasure of a big ol’ beauty splurge. Whether it’s a fancy facial or a high-end lipstick, sometimes dropping a little extra coin than usual is just the ticket.

However, in our day-to-day lives we’re all about the budget buy — and it seems Rachael Finch appreciates a good beauty bargain as much as we do.

In a recent interview with Beauticate, the Aussie model, TV presenter and mum detailed her hair, skin and makeup routines. To our great delight, her go-to mascara costs less than most cafes charge for avocado on toast these days.

“Day to day my beauty look is minimal, fresh and glowing,” Finch explains. Post-eyelash curling, she swipes on some ‘Define’ mascara by Colour Theory — yep, that’s the cosmetics line sold in Amcal pharmacies.

“They’re made in Italy and have a great consistency,” the former Miss Universe Australia adds. What she doesn’t mention is the fact this mascara costs eight dollars. That is a bona fide steal, and there’s plenty more where that came from.

“When I go out, a bold lip adds a lot to an outfit with minimal effort. Colour Theory has a red shade called ‘Catwalk’, which I love at the moment,” Finch continues.

That lipstick? Six bucks. Then there’s the brand’s bronzer, also retailing for eight dollars, which she teams with a touch of YSL concealer.

Aside from enjoying the results, there’s a reason Finch is so keen on this particular brand: she happens to be Amcal Australia’s beauty ambassador, representing the Colour Theory, Skin Theory and Beauty Theory.