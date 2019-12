It’s either the sweetest thing we’ve ever heard or some serious parenting mind magic.

Model Rachael Finch has convinced daughter tw0-year-old Violet that a kale smoothie is ice-cream.

The revelation (parents, take note) was revealed on the health coach’s Instagram on Tuesday morning.

A photo posted by Snap ???? Rachael_Finch (@rachael_finch) on Aug 15, 2016 at 4:38pm PDT

Finch encouraged her followers to be a little ad hoc with the ingredients used.