A recovery mission is now underway for the victims of the AirAsia plane crash.

Three bodies have now been recovered after debris from the missing AirAsia jet QZ8501 was found in the Karimata Strait 110 nautical miles southwest from Pangkalan Bun last yesterday.

Up to 40 bodies are thought to be in the area around the crash site of AirAsia flight QZ8501.

Yesterday debris was seen floating in the ocean was from the wreckage of the plane, and a large shadow on the seabed which is thought to be the rest of the aircraft.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said last night “To the relatives, I feel your loss, and all of us pray that all of the families are given the strength and fortitude during this incident.”

A statement from the airline read ”AirAsia Indonesia regrets to inform that The National Search and Rescue Agency Republic of Indonesia (BASARNAS) today confirmed that the debris found earlier today is indeed from QZ8501, the flight that had lost contact with air traffic control on the morning of 28th.

The debris of the aircraft was found in the Karimata Strait around 110 nautical miles south west from Pangkalan Bun. The aircraft was an Airbus A320-200 with the registration number PK-AXC. There were 155 passengers on board, with 137 adults, 17 children and 1 infant. Also on board were 2 pilots, 4 cabin crews and one engineer.”

“It is the worst feeling, one could have, but we stay strong for the families out there, so that we can look after them,” said AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, at a news conference in Surabaya.

As the search and rescue mission began grieving relatives had to be treated by teams of medics when confronted with images of bodies floating in the sea shown on local television.

The news came after an Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalist took images of the debris from a search and rescue aircraft over the Java Sea.

Indonesian air force official Agus Dwi Putranto told AFP: “We spotted about 10 big objects and many more small white-coloured objects which we could not photograph.”

“The position is 10 kilometres (six miles) from the location the plane was last captured by radar,” he said.

CNN are reporting that a plane has spotted smoke coming from an island in the search area of the missing AirAsia plane. The head of Indonesia’s rescue operation is saying that the smoke trail is coming from Long Island, just one of thousands of islands in the area, and that two more search jets will be sent to investigate.

Of course, this is just one of many leads to surface as the the families of the missing face an agonising wait for confirmation.

