Three questions to ask in an interview if you genuinely want the job.

Anyone who’s ever looked for a job knows a lot goes into executing the humble job interview.

From choosing a job interview outfit, writing a cover letter, reading a million job interview tips and controlling your nerves, it’s hard to put your best foot forward while trying not to sweat through your carefully selected white shirt.

But one way to make things easier for yourself is to prepare questions to ask in an interview, says Paulette Kolarz, the Managing Director of BespokeHR and 2008’s South Australian Telstra Business Women of the Year.

“When employers ask candidates if they have any questions, what they ask normally indicates what’s important to them,” Kolarz tells Mamamia.

“If you’re asking about work hours, breaks and the workload upfront, that would normally be a point of concern.”

To ensure you only ask the right interview questions, here are some job interview questions to keep in your back pocket for your next job interview.

Questions to ask…

“For you to feel like the appointment of this role has been successful, what are the key achievements/factors that you would like to see in the first 12 months?”

According to Kolarz, focusing on the employer’s performance expectations for the role is a great way to show an interest in what they’re looking for.

“The main things you are trying to ascertain is whether you have covered all the key areas the employer has identified,” she says.

“Think about what key things you could offer that might make their life easier and assist in achieving their goals/results. If you haven’t demonstrated your ability in these areas in the interview, asking provides you with an opportunity to do so.”

