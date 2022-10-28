"Are you sure you want to follow me into the toilet?" 15 questions I have for my toddler.

Toddlers. Am I right?
As a group, they are some of the most captivating, frustrating, entertaining, and charming little creatures on our planet. And as toddler parents, it’s our job to nurture their weird and wonderful imaginations, while somehow surviving their tyrannical meltdowns.
It seems we spend half our time cleaning up after they cyclone through the house, and the other half wondering what on earth is going on in their sweet little heads.
Watch: Parents of toddlers, translated. Post continues below.
As the mum of a young toddler, I know the tantrums will only get more nuclear, but I also can’t wait for a time when my little one moves from stringing two words together, and pointing fervently at his object of desire, to forming full sentences and sharing everything that pops into his funny little brain.