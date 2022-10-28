"Are you sure you want to follow me into the toilet?" 15 questions I have for my toddler.

So as a curious, and at times, exasperated toddler mum, here’s a definitive list of the questions I have for my toddler and yours:

1. Are you sure you want to follow me into the toilet every time? Does the smell not bother you?

2. I mean, it’s every time. Every. Single. Time. I can no longer relieve myself without a tiny observer and I’m not alone. According to John Hopkins, following you into the loo is a normal part of learning this new essential skill for themselves. The thing is, often my little one is not just there for observation. He also demands to sit on my lap with a book. That’s cool, I wasn’t that keen on my privacy or dignity, anyway.

3. How come the lasagne tasted like heaven yesterday, but is suddenly repulsive today?

4. How come you’re at least 75 per cent more adorable when you're in your PJs?

This is just a scientific fact. Seeing my little one toddle over, clean from their bath and ready for story time just melts me into a puddle.

5. What is it about garbage bins that is so damn cool?

"Bin! Bin! BIN!!!!" To my 18-month-old, there is nothing more impressive than a garbage bin. Why you ask? I look forward to finding out from him when he graduates to full sentences.

6. Does every stranger need to know you just did a 'big fart'?