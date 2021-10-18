Just in time for Christmas: Everything we know about Queensland's COVID roadmap to reopening.

Queenslanders will soon be able to reunite with family and friends after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk delivered the state’s plan to reopen to Australia.

The premier unveiled the roadmap on Monday, announcing that fully vaccinated people will be able to travel to Queensland from hotspots as early as next month.

"If we keep getting our vaccine we can welcome family and friends from interstate hotspots in a little over a month who are fully vaccinated and a month after that in December, they can come without having to quarantine in time for Christmas," she said.

"But they too will need to be fully vaccinated and I think Queenslanders will acknowledge that this is a sensible and cautious approach."

BREAKING: Today we’re releasing a plan for Queensland borders.



Travel restrictions will ease when 70% and 80% of eligible Queenslanders are fully vaccinated.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/4PANA1CBjF — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) October 18, 2021

While Palaszczuk said the announcement was "good news for families to be reunited for Christmas", she urged Queenslanders to keep rolling up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

"I cannot stress the imperatives to getting vaccinated because there is going to be a risk of Delta outbreaks happening in Queensland and we need to be prepared.

"I can say that in Brisbane the vaccination rates are much higher than in regional Queensland. And we are one state. So we need the vaccination rates to increase."

The premier also said restrictions will ease sooner if the state hits the 70 and 80 per cent double dose vaccination rate earlier.

"The faster we are vaccinated, the faster these deadlines will be achieved," she said.