The real-life Queen Elizabeth has watched 'The Crown'. And she's given her verdict.

"Edward and Sophie love The Crown," a 'royal source' told the publication.

"It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film.

"They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them."

The source revealed the monarch "really liked" the show, but did feel that some events were "too heavily dramatised".

Even if she does have some issues with the show, there is nothing that makes us smile more than the image of the Queen curling up on her sofa, with a cup of tea and her corgis at her feet to tune into Netflix.

And the Queen isn't the only royal fan of the show: the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara, and husband Mike Tindall are reportedly "addicted" to the series, and Princess Eugenie also counts herself as a fan.

LISTEN: The Crown is Downton Abbey with royals, says The Binge.

Filming for the show's second series has just finished, and is set to be released in November this year.

Claire Foy will again star as Elizabeth and Matt Smith will play husband Prince Philip.

While the first season focused on the Queen's life from 1947 to 1955, season two will cover the events between 1955 and 1964.